Indian democracy is at a significant crossroads

It was India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who famously said, “There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go." Independent India has reached a new juncture in its journey and the decision on which path to take will determine its future as a democratic republic. The chosen trajectory will affect every sinew of the nation: its citizens, the judiciary, media, bureaucracy and, of course, civil society. Two key developments have coalesced which, while seemingly uncoordinated, have been timed to preface the 2024 general elections, a 7-phase plan for which was announced on Saturday. The first is the data on electoral bond donors and recipients that the Supreme Court directed State Bank of India (SBI) to divulge and which the Election Commission has now displayed on its website. Strike one for democracy’s inalienable right to information, despite SBI’s filibustering attempts. The second development is former president Ram Nath Kovind committee’s multi-volume report on One Nation One Election (ONOE), which has expended thousands of pages to recommend exactly what the ruling party has wanted all along: simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Both developments not only provide some insight into the slippery slope of India’s democratic journey, but also how Indian democracy is slowly being pushed to a precipice.