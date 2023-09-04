Indian economic prospects may require a more realistic analysis
Summary
- India’s economy is growing fast but the country stares at a welter of worries that’ll weigh against Panglossian projections
The chaos and cacophony of bazaars have a life-affirming quality. In fact, the marketplace—with all its exchanges, wrangling and camaraderie—has shaped human society from the very beginning. So, it should not be surprising that anthropologists often turn to marketplaces in their efforts to understand distant cultures. It is certainly a good way to glean insights into modern India.