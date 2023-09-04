Indian economic prospects may require a more realistic analysis

A few clicks later, the three gathered to scrutinize the results, and kept looking at my face and the photograph. “I think we can make it better looking," one assistant said (presumably referring to the photograph). “Perhaps I should put in more hair," the other assistant suggested. “Do you want to replace the plain white backdrop with the skyline of New York or London?" the owner asked me. I explained, to their disappointment, that the passport office would throw me out if I handed them a photograph of me standing in front of the Statue of Liberty with a head full of fake hair. A basic headshot would do just fine.

