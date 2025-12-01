The Indian economy’s 8.2% second-quarter growth: Can it expand at such a brisk pace for years to come?
Last quarter’s data has cheered India, but the challenge is to keep the economy growing at 8% plus for years to come. This year’s consumption stimulus may be working, but the investment rate must rise. For the private sector to do its bit, revive public-private infrastructure partnerships.
India’s 8.2% growth in GDP reported for the second quarter of 2025-26 sprang a surprise. It exceeded expectations and took the first half’s pace of economic expansion to 8%. This has led economists to revise upwards the entire year’s rate of growth to around 7.5%. The good news is bound to cheer markets.