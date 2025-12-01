This is not to overlook the possibility of a boom in consumer buying spurred by GST rate reductions that took effect on 22 September. How this stimulus is playing out, though, will not be known till early next year. The hope is that it will lure businesses to invest more in capacity. For the economy to sustain a growth trajectory of 8% plus for years together, fixed capital formation must rise at least five percentage points above 30.5% of GDP, a level it seems stuck at.