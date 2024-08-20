Opinion
The eastern states have a big role in India's development aim
Summary
- States in the eastern region are plagued by lower performance on social metrics, GDP per capita, economy composition and weaker contribution to the skilled workforce. State governments must intensify efforts to address inequities. Their growth is key to India’s developed economy ambition.
In many parts of the world, convergence theory is playing out, with developing economies experiencing faster growth and gradually catching up to their wealthier counterparts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more