Data haze: Here’s why India needs its own version of the Keqiang index
Summary
- Official data isn’t always as helpful as a cross-sectional snapshot of India’s actual economy. We can track vehicle sales, non-suburban rail travel, smartphone sales, tele-density, work demand under the job guarantee and other indicators. As with China, getting a clear picture isn’t easy.
On the first of every month, the ministry of finance would publish the gross collections of GST, along with a breakup of the intake. This happened routinely every month. But on 1 July, the gross GST collections for June were not officially published as a press release. The mop-up for June stood at ₹1.74 trillion. This figure was made available to reporters informally. Why has this happened?