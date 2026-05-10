Economic success is about relative strengths: Here’s a four-point plan to make India’s economy competitive

As highlighted in the report, India’s productive landscape has seen significant improvements in recent years. Output per worker grew by nearly 3.8% annually during 2010-24, higher than in advanced economies such as the US (1.2%) and EU (0.7%). However, its output per worker stands at merely $5,964 (in constant 2015 dollars), much lower than that of the US ($133,850), EU ($77,398), China ($25,030), Vietnam ($ 7,272) and Indonesia ($8,819).