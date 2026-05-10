"Our first kartavya (duty) is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness.”
Economic success is about relative strengths: Here’s a four-point plan to make India’s economy competitive
SummaryIn a world shaped by AI and geopolitical shocks, India’s competitiveness will determine its path of economic emergence. The country’s scorecard reveals a need to get cracking. Here are four imperatives that we must treat with utmost urgency.
"Our first kartavya (duty) is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness.”
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