Crack the employment paradox to avoid a middle-income trap
Summary
- RBI KLEMS data shows rapid job creation, but India must still expand employment furiously as GDP growth seems to be losing labour intensity. The economy’s ‘K-shaped’ recovery reminded us of a big risk: If only some Indians prosper while most are left behind, ‘developed’ status will elude us.
Is India’s unemployment problem being exaggerated? Going by the latest KLEMS data released by India’s central bank—which tracks inputs of capital, labour, energy, materials and services—that may seem to be the case. It shows employment in the country grew 6% in 2023-24, up from 3.2% in 2022-23.