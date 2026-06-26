Indian electronics manufacturing: the sector must bet on design capability at this phase of its evolution

India's electronics industry needs to make a deliberate bet on design, and it needs to make it now. Every capability this country has ever built in technology was a result of going deeper than what was immediately needed. The ones who waited for the market to pull them towards the next layer arrived late. That must not happen again.
India's electronics industry needs to make a deliberate bet on design, and it needs to make it now. Every capability this country has ever built in technology was a result of going deeper than what was immediately needed. The ones who waited for the market to pull them towards the next layer arrived late. That must not happen again.
You don’t jump from importing technology to owning technology overnight. You build capabilities one layer at a time. Today’s question is whether the industry knows which layer it is on, and whether it is building the next one with intent or simply waiting for circumstances to push it there.
You don’t jump from importing technology to owning technology overnight. You build capabilities one layer at a time. Today’s question is whether the industry knows which layer it is on, and whether it is building the next one with intent or simply waiting for circumstances to push it there.
A generation of engineers spent years working on some of the most complex technology challenges of that era, often for companies operating at the global frontier. When hardware emerged as the next chapter, that accumulated experience naturally found a new outlet.
As recently as 2020, Indian manufacturers were producing phones by the million for markets across the world. Those years are often remembered for the scale they achieved, even though the scale was only part of the story.
What was taking shape during that period was a deep understanding of how hardware is built, how production systems operate, how quality is maintained across millions of units, and how increasingly complex products move from concept to the factory floor. The experience we gained through assembly and manufacturing laid the groundwork for the capabilities that the industry is building upon today.
In many ways, the conversation around components represents the next step in that journey. While manufacturing helps comprehend scale, components introduce a different level of expertise, one that sits closer to materials, processes and the underlying technologies that influence product decisions.
As industries mature, value tends to move toward these layers, where products are not only built efficiently but increasingly shaped and defined.
The first signs of this evolution are already visible yet often ignored. For instance, homegrown microcontrollers are finding their way into products. Domestic efforts around system-on-chip development for 5G infrastructure are progressing steadily. A growing ecosystem of fabless startups are beginning to design silicon, attract investment and participate in areas that until recently felt distant.
These developments may appear small individually but taken together, they make for an industry gradually making deeper inroads in the technology value chain. And yet, much of the discussion around India’s electronics sector is centred on geopolitics, incentives and supply chain diversification.
Those factors undoubtedly matter. They help explain why the opportunity exists today and why global attention is increasingly shifting towards India. But they tell only part of the story.
Capability is the more important story. Policies can accelerate growth and global circumstances can create openings, but neither can substitute engineering depth, manufacturing experience and technical expertise required to build lasting technology ecosystems.
The foundations were built over years, often without attracting much attention. The next phase of India’s electronics journey will likely depend on how the industry approaches design. Not as an activity reserved for a later stage of maturity, but as a capability that is developed alongside manufacturing itself.
The transition from building products to influencing how those products are conceived, engineered and developed is often where industries begin to capture greater value.
For that to happen, engineering teams need to be involved earlier in the product development process. Intellectual property must be viewed as an asset that compounds over time rather than an achievement that simply marks a milestone. Electronic manufacturing services and component manufacturers will increasingly need to invest in design capabilities before demand for those capabilities becomes obvious.
Historically, industries that have successfully moved up the value chain have rarely waited for permission to do so. What’s encouraging is that many of the prerequisites are already in place.
Decades of engineering talent, manufacturing expertise and operational experience have created a strong foundation. We need to build on what already exists and enter new areas of value creation.
Every chapter of India’s technology story has in some ways been underestimated while it was unfolding. Services were viewed primarily through the lens of outsourcing. Assembly was reduced to conversations around low-cost manufacturing.
Components are still frequently discussed as part of a supply chain narrative. By the time broader perception caught up, the industry had often already moved on to building the next layer.
That next layer today is design, engineering ownership and technology creation. It is where capability and value begin to converge. Companies that recognize this shift early will help define the next decade of India's electronics sector.
The author is co-founder, Bhagwati Products Ltd.