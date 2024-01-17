Indian employment data generates both misconceptions and puzzles
Summary
- Data shows that the youth has seen the largest addition to the number of workers relative to its population, which counters a narrative of dwindling jobs for them. Trends like rising female work participation need study, though.
The recent release of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for 2022-23 has generated a considerable measure of interest and commentary, some of which has appeared in this newspaper. Reading these reveals that improvements in data can only be useful if they are accompanied by a better understanding of statistics. To paraphrase an exchange from an old British sitcom, with statistics you can prove anything, even the truth.