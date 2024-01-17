Indian employment data generates both misconceptions and puzzles

There are three principal ratios which are used in discussions of labour-market conditions, namely the labour force participation rate (LFPR), workforce participation rate (WPR) and the unemployment Rate (UR). If during the specified reference period, the person is working or otherwise engaged in economic activity for most of the time, then he is presumed to be employed. Further, if not employed as above but still making tangible efforts to seek work, then the person is classified as unemployed. If not engaged in economic activity (work) and also not available for work, then s/he would be classified as not being in the labour force. From these, we derive the workforce participation rate, which is the number of workers as a proportion of the total population. The count of workers plus the unemployed defines the labour force, which is also expressed as a percentage of the population. The unemployment rate refers to the unemployed as a proportion of the labour force.