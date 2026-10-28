Indian equity investors pay taxes thrice—here's why this should change

When an Indian investor buys shares, the government collects tax. When the investor sells them, it collects tax again. And if there is a profit, a third tax awaits.
When an Indian investor buys shares, the government collects tax. When the investor sells them, it collects tax again. And if there is a profit, a third tax awaits.
Consider a ₹1 lakh investment sold for the same amount. No gain, no loss. Yet, the investor pays ₹200 in securities transaction tax (STT), ₹15 in stamp duty and about ₹7.50 in other charges and goods and services tax (GST)—a loss of ₹223 before brokerage and depository charges. The stock hasn’t fallen. The investor has still lost money.
Consider a ₹1 lakh investment sold for the same amount. No gain, no loss. Yet, the investor pays ₹200 in securities transaction tax (STT), ₹15 in stamp duty and about ₹7.50 in other charges and goods and services tax (GST)—a loss of ₹223 before brokerage and depository charges. The stock hasn’t fallen. The investor has still lost money.
Introduced in 2004, STT came alongside the abolition of long-term capital gains tax on listed equities. The bargain was simple: tax transactions, not long-term gains. But long-term capital gains tax returned in 2018 and has since risen to 12.5%, with short-term gains being taxed at_+
/' 20%.
STT, however, remains in place, alongside other charges. Worse, STT cannot be deducted when computing capital gains. What began as part of a trade-off has become an additional layer of taxation.
The government collects STT regardless of whether the investor earns anything. Unlike capital gains tax, it ignores the actual economic outcome.
International comparisons are revealing. UK levies 0.5% stamp duty on share purchases but has introduced targeted exemptions for qualifying newly listed shares. China halved its securities stamp duty to 0.05% in 2023 to encourage market activity, while Japan abolished its transaction tax in 1999. The US has no comparable broad-based securities transaction tax, although a nominal regulatory fee applies to certain sales.
For a ₹1 lakh purchase and subsequent sale at the same price, the principal transaction taxes amount to about ₹500 in the UK, ₹215 in India, ₹50 in China, ₹2 in the US, and zero in Japan. The contrast is striking: India taxes both the purchase and sale of delivery-based shares, while most of these markets tax only one side or neither.
STT collections reached ₹57,522 crore in 2025-26. By 14 October, 2026, collections for 2026-27 had already touched ₹46,840 crore, up over 51% from the same period last year. These figures exclude stamp duty, GST and other transaction charges.
The government has legitimate reasons to tax financial transactions. STT is transparent, difficult to evade and inexpensive to collect. Higher taxes on derivatives may also discourage excessive speculation. But does the growing revenue justify the burden on investors, especially long-term?
There is also a distinction between encouraging investment and encouraging trading. An individual building a retirement portfolio is not necessarily comparable to someone repeatedly trading derivatives. Yet, both contribute to STT collections even if at different rates. A tax system designed to deepen household participation in equities should recognize this difference.
Perhaps it is also time to rethink how domestic and foreign investors are taxed.
For domestic investors, STT on delivery-based equity transactions could be abolished, leaving capital gains tax as the principal levy. With PAN-linked trading records, demat accounts and comprehensive reporting, investment gains are already traceable. Why tax every transaction when the actual gains can be identified and taxed?
Such a reform would not eliminate taxation of investment profits. Investors would continue paying capital gains tax where applicable. It would simply remove a levy imposed irrespective of profitability. The government could retain STT on speculative and derivative transactions while abolishing it for delivery-based equity transactions.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) face a different challenge: tax uncertainty. Treaty eligibility, beneficial ownership, economic substance and anti-abuse provisions can trigger disputes years after an investment has been exited. A treaty exemption claimed at the time of sale may be challenged much later, exposing investors to prolonged litigation and unpredictable tax liabilities.
For international funds, certainty matters almost as much as the tax rate. Investment decisions depend not only on expected returns but also on predictable tax consequences at exit. Protracted disputes, withholding complications and uncertain liabilities increase the cost of investing in India, even where the investor ultimately succeeds.
For FPIs, India could consider an optional alternative: a higher, final STT on listed equity transactions in place of capital gains tax. Investors choosing this regime would know their Indian tax cost upfront, without subsequent disputes over the capital gains tax liability on covered transactions. The rate would need careful calibration, with safeguards against arbitrage and appropriate consideration of tax treaties.
India cannot aspire to become a global investment destination while treating every market transaction primarily as a revenue opportunity. The finance minister’s recent remarks offer an opportunity to revisit the tax structure.
The objective should not be a tax-free stock market, but a fairer one, where taxation is proportionate, long-term investment is encouraged and investors are not taxed simply for participating. After all, investors take the market risk. Should they also be required to guarantee the government’s return?
The author is head of tax, BTG Advaya.