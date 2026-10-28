Indian equity investors pay taxes thrice—here's why this should change

Consider a ₹1 lakh investment sold for the same amount. No gain, no loss. Yet, the investor pays ₹200 in securities transaction tax (STT), ₹15 in stamp duty and about ₹7.50 in other charges and goods and services tax (GST)—a loss of ₹223 before brokerage and depository charges. The stock hasn’t fallen. The investor has still lost money.