Indian export figures are not as impressive as they may appear

Not only was the decline in real exports in May shocking, but it is also worrisome because there was no commensurate fall in real imports. Like exports, India’s imports also surged to a record high of $716 billion in 2021-22, marking an eight-year high of 20.7% of GDP. Like exports, imports were also stagnant at around $500 billion in the past decade. Nevertheless, with imports rising faster in the past few months, India’s merchandise trade deficit averaged $20 billion between September 2021 and April 2022, a level never seen before except, once in October 2012. If this was not worrying enough, our trade deficit widened to a fresh all-time high of $24.3 billion in May 2022, as nominal imports grew 63% year-on-year, while exports grew 20.6% during the month.