Indian exporters to Russia needn't worry, for now, keep trading

The biggest factor in favour of exporters retaining their nerves over Ukraine is the dependence of Europe on Russia for its energy, in particular, gas. As much as 40% of the natural gas that Europe uses — and it uses a lot, not just for heating, the mainstay of traditional gas use, but also for the generation of power, given that Europeans are keen to fight climate change and gas produces only half as much carbon dioxide as coal does when burned to produce power — comes from Russia, through multiple pipelines. Europe is not keen to impose any sanctions that would prevent their ability to keep buying Russian gas.