Don’t leap into RCEP: Let Trump’s tariff gambit play out
India’s response must be clear about what has changed under Trump and what trade conditions are likely to endure. We must examine his motives. Hastily jumping into Eastern trade blocs like RCEP could weaken our bargaining power elsewhere.
Indian exporters now face an additional 50% duty on exports to the US on top of earlier tariffs. Half of this is a penalty imposed by Washington for India’s oil trade with Russia. Under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, tariffs can be raised on national security grounds, though strategic exemptions apply to some products. Indian exports of textiles, leather goods, gems and jewellery and other items now stare at tariffs of around 60%.