Don’t leap into RCEP: Let Trump’s tariff gambit play out

American consumers are already paying for Trump’s policies, as the prices of everyday staples—eggs, chicken, meat—climb while restrictions on imports from Mexico and China ripple through grocery stores. Industries too are hurting. The automobile sector illustrates the problem vividly. Ford has reported $800 million in losses, while General Motors has lost over $1 billion. The reason: tariffs on imports from its own plants in China and Canada stand at 25%, far higher than the 15% levied on rivals from Japan or the EU.