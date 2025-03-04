Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Indian factories need to get both busier and better
Summary
- India’s manufacturing PMI drop follows weak output data for the last quarter of 2024. This sector must whirr up for India to emerge as the world’s next big factory, but trade uncertainty looms. Till these clouds lift, here’s what can be done.
Coming soon after relatively weak gross domestic product data, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) seems to validate a loss in factory-activity momentum.
