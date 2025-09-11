Harsh V. Pant: We have only ourselves to blame for our hard power deficit
India must accelerate defence reforms to confront challenges posed by the global churn that’s underway. Critical shifts like the integration of Indian armed forces into threatre commands have been pending for too long.
As the churn in the global order continues, Indian foreign policy too faces a moment of reckoning. Our external partnerships are getting scrutinized and re-evaluated. After decades of firing persistent complaints at the US, it is now the turn of Washington to target New Delhi. A pivotal relationship built over decades is being challenged by forces beyond India’s control but with the potential to do long-term damage.