Indian generic makers need to crash drug prices at home too4 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 12:05 PM IST
- Azmarda’s price has dropped, but why should a drug that's gone off patent still cost 50% of the innovator's price in India?
As another major drug, Azmarda from Novartis, goes off patent, a number of Indian pharma firms are launching versions of it at reduced prices. The cardiac drug, developed as Entresto by the Swiss company and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2015, has dominated its segment of the market despite its steep ₹40 per tablet price. Now JB Pharma, which acquired its Indian marketing rights from Novartis earlier this year, is slashing the price by half, in an effort to grab a share of the burgeoning market. Others like Natco, Cipla, Torrent, Lupin and Sun Pharma will also join the fray with similarly priced versions.