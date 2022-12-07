Indian generic makers need to crash drug prices at home too

Over the years, successive governments in India have tried to make quality generic medicines more affordable. In 2008, the Jan Aushadhi scheme was launched which was then revamped and rebranded as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in 2015. The scheme hasn’t been very successful. A research paper titled “Improving access to medicines by popularising generics: a study of ‘India’s People’s Medicine’ scheme in two districts of Maharashtra" authored by Sonam Lavtepatil and Soumitra Ghosh, found that while unbranded generics offer great opportunities for substantial cost savings, they need further policy actions to realise their full potential. These include the need to ensure that the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings of India (BPPI) procures only those drugs that pass the bioequivalence test as well as pushing for compulsory de-branding of generics.