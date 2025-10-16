Why recycled Diwali gifts are twice blessed: It’s the larger thought that counts
In a world of sustainability and circular economies, re-gifting is emotional recycling. A goody box that’s been to more Diwali parties than you have isn’t wasteful—it’s well-travelled. Let’s face it: recycled gifts perform a role we should all appreciate.
I came across a fascinating survey by The Ken recently: its annual deep-dive into India’s gifting habits. Over 250 readers shared their philosophies, formulas and moral frameworks for what is, let’s face it, one of the most fraught yet revealing human behaviours: the art of gifting.