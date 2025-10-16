Maybe that’s why so many survey respondents said their favourite gifts were those that created memories: a handwritten letter, a shared experience, a book inscribed with a personal note. Gifts, one said, “should remind you of the person who gave it every time you use it." That, to me, is the gold standard. Because the true worth of a gift lies not in its price, novelty or packaging, but in its emotional half-life—how long it lingers in memory once the ribbon is untied.