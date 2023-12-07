Indian girls are challenging the rest of the world to keep pace
Summary
- They are thirsty for education, jobs and fun. We must enable their aspirations and not stifle them—for they are the future of India.
What do girls want? Not girls whose families have access to newspapers like this, but average Indians. Most of the 1.4 billion. From high mountains to the coasts, from desert dunes to the riverine islands, from jungles to the dusty fertile smoky plains, and in the slums of metropolises and gali-koochas of the kasbas.