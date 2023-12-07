Indian girls are challenging the rest of the world to keep pace

They must want other things too. But in a group, with someone like me present, they won’t share everything. Education, jobs and fun—that’s the chorus of girls across the country. Many of these aspirations are stoked by access to media through the internet, the like of which was not available even a few years ago. For example, a few decades ago, the aspiration to become an actor meant becoming Madhuri Dixit, which was obviously so far-fetched that it was out of the realm of possibility. Today being an actor has wider possibilities—one can be a performer on a YouTube channel popular in a local area. Becoming this person is far more relatable, and so can be aspired for. This is true of even the more ‘mainstream’ choices. They can see proximate examples of policewomen or officers who come from modest backgrounds and are relatable.

