Indian healthcare can rev up the economy and create jobs
Summary
- Healthcare can give India’s economy the boost that the IT sector gave in the 1990s. But this calls for encouraging private participation and raising skill levels. Doing so will make access to healthcare services easier across India and enable the industry to serve global needs too.
As India moves ahead of developed nations on many fronts, how we shape the path of our economy and people will determine the lives of generations to come.