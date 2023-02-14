Indian history needs to be kept free of politics
India’s education minister insisted that the ICHR will fill gaps and not rewrite history, but the BJP’s record of its political use and ideological bent mean academia must keep watch
It may seem odd that a budget session of Parliament should concern itself with matters as distant as history. What’s done is done and there’s no fiscal gain in excavations of the past. Yet, so long as India is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which used history as a catapult to power, with an agitation for a temple to replace a mosque in Ayodhya as its focus, medieval times will likely stay in political contention. Under opposition scrutiny is the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), our official fount of findings on the subject. “No, Sir. The ICHR, Delhi, has not launched any project to rewrite history," averred Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the House this week. It was a written reply to a question raised by K. Subbarayan of the Communist Party of India. Unsatisfied, Manish Tewari of the Congress sought to highlight a “contradiction" with ICHR’s own statements and distinguish between an update and a revision of the national narrative. “In this method," said Tewari of an agenda-driven approach, “anybody who has tried to rewrite history, from Bismarck onwards till Zia-ul-Haq, has failed."
