Indian history needs to be kept free of politics

In his insistence that the ICHR’s remit was only to fill in gaps, Pradhan described India as having “passed through subjugation in different periods during the last 1,100-1,200 years" and argued that kingdoms notable for contributions to the country’s “culture, civilization and identity" had to be included in studies. As any student of the BJP’s social ideology can attest, this encodes a part of the Hindutva project to firmly place a majoritarian lens on India’s past, as taught and passed along to posterity. Only details of the Centre’s undertaking will reveal if this is more than a re-balance of coverage away from Mughal to Hindu rulers, which could yet pass factual muster, or something inclined to cast a millennium of Muslim presence (and rule) in the subcontinent as a story of conflict, with syncretic evidence overlooked for synthetic tools of majority mobilization. Two factors fan suspicions of the latter. The first is a particular focus on a specific phase, even though India’s scarcity of written records that can be cross-checked is much worse for prior periods. The second is a political incentive for the BJP, given its electoral returns from campaigns evoking India’s majority faith in a context of ‘the other’. In the Ayodhya case, while the Supreme Court awarded the site for a temple, it was on the basis of a “preponderance of probabilities" that weighed in favour of longer Hindu occupation over the centuries, overall. It found no proof of a temple under the 1992-demolished Babri mosque’s ruins, but historical reality had ceased to matter in the dynamics of this dispute. The 2019 judicial ruling was hailed as prudent for its peace potential, but the precedent it set places an onus now on academia to ensure that quests for truth do not get squashed by pathologies of politics as we move on. Even if a blurry relativist view of times past may aid reconciliation in a few instances, what students study must qualify as true knowledge. Epistemologically okay, i.e.

