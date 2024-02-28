Indian households are investing more in stocks than it may seem

Finally, outstanding investments in MFs in 2019-2020 had stood at 5.9% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), jumping to 8.7% in 2022-23, after touching a high of 9.2% in 2021-22. Some of this jump is because of investors investing more money in equity MFs—except for the pandemic year of 2020-21. Further, from April 2020 to March 2023, investors on the whole withdrew money from open-ended income/debt MFs. Investments in life insurance funds have gone up from 19.3% to 22.2%. Investments in pension funds have gone up from 2.9% of GDP in 2020-21 to 3.3% in 2022-23 (data for 2019-20 isn’t available). Of course, along with fresh investments, rising stock prices have also contributed to the jump. Meanwhile, outstanding investments in bank fixed deposits shrank from 48.2% in 2019-20 to 46.6% in 2022-23. So, clearly, households are holding a greater proportion of their savings in stocks than before, albeit indirectly, and a lot of it, though not all, is held through MFs.