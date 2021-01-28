Indian institutions of governance need to come of age

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has publicly announced her intention to present an epochal, once-in-a-century budget for 2021-22. It is anybody’s guess what this means in terms of policy announcements and resource allocations, but the wide consultation process has inundated her with suggestions covering all aspects of the economy. Most of the recommendations centre around tax concessions, fiscal prudence, liberal resource allocation to infrastructure—physical and social—and consumption growth.

The current political executive has by and large completed factor productivity-related structural reforms—of land, labour and capital—and refinements will hopefully continue to take place with experiential learnings. The benefits of structural reforms flow into the economy only if allocative efficiency improves. The efficacy of resource allocation is determined by the quality of intermediation. But the track record of intermediary institutions in India is not very glorious.

Over long years of operation, every institution gives birth to rent seekers and vested interests. Depending upon the organization of the state, forbearance of the executive and patience of the public, the number of rent seekers and depth of vested interests keeps increasing. These create bottlenecks, erect barriers, build leakage channels, lengthen delivery mechanisms and therefore erode the allocative efficiency of resources.

India inherited some pre-independence era institutions of governance, the judiciary and administration being the most prominent among them. Very little has changed in these institutions, notwithstanding the growth in the country’s population and the metamorphosis in the organization of the state, structure of the economy and aspirations of the people. Delivery mechanisms have become serpentine, discretionary, frustrating and doodling. As per a World Bank report of 2018, India ranked 164th in the enforcement of contracts. It takes 1,445 days for a company to resolve a commercial dispute through the first-instance court, and costs 30% of the value of the contract.

The redesign of organizations, realignment of their jurisdictions and rewriting of their operating procedures has become an urgent necessity. The demand for administrative reforms has been voiced for several decades. Several governments have been seized of the issue, and have attempted to improve their functioning. However, improvements in the delivery of services and satisfaction of the target audience have been marginal, at best. The current government has also proposed changes based on recommendations of the administrative commission and subject experts.

The current design of a ‘revenue district’ was made by the British government primarily to collect revenues, which is now a less pressing reason for our armies of district administration personnel. India’s administrative capacity, culture and coordination systems were built around that. Thus, a district magistrate or deputy commissioner continues to be a “huzoor", a salutation historically used for those in high authority.

The primary purpose of the administrative machinery in districts and cities now is to deliver a host of civic and welfare services, and support economic development. Social dissatisfaction with state inefficiency and inefficacy sometimes finds expression in uncivil demonstrations. Marginal tweaks of the country’s official systems and processes will not enhance satisfaction.

It has therefore become imperative to reorient, if not completely re-engineer, the organizational design and realign it with the defined purpose and expected outcomes. The capability of an institution is determined by the arrangement of information, incentives, penalties and authority woven into frames of responsibility.

Even though far-reaching changes have been brought about in India’s income tax administration, for example, and the delivery of its services has improved, the confidence and trust of taxpayers remains elusive, jeopardizing outcomes.

Similarly, in the delivery of judicial services, a number of changes have been brought about, including the creation of separate commercial courts and tribunals. But the pain of people remains unendurable.

Even a pragmatic legislative approach, as seen in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, has not helped very much.

The reasons for that are obvious. If the organizational design and operating procedures amount to just an incarnation of the old ethos, little changes in real terms. Vested interests and rent seekers continue to have a field day. If the purpose is to deliver justice, then justice delayed is justice denied, as they say. Old jurisprudence and judicial discretion cannot rule the roost while a transformation is sought. Expected outcomes should be the determining factors in an egalitarian setting.

A once-in-a-100-years budget must incorporate a complete redesign of India’s institutions of governance, with the common man at the forefront of beneficiaries, and people of means not allowed to hijack the outcomes. This cannot happen in one year, but a road map for it should be outlined in the budget document. “The time to fix the roof is when the sun is shining," said John F. Kennedy, former US president. The time for Indian Parliament to approve of epochal changes and for society to concur has arrived.

G.N. Bajpai is former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Life Insurance Corp. of India, and an author

