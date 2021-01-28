Indian institutions of governance need to come of age

India inherited some pre-independence era institutions of governance, the judiciary and administration being the most prominent among them. Very little has changed in these institutions, notwithstanding the growth in the country’s population and the metamorphosis in the organization of the state, structure of the economy and aspirations of the people. Delivery mechanisms have become serpentine, discretionary, frustrating and doodling. As per a World Bank report of 2018, India ranked 164th in the enforcement of contracts. It takes 1,445 days for a company to resolve a commercial dispute through the first-instance court, and costs 30% of the value of the contract.

