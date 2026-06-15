Can and should Indian investors get a piece of the biggest artificial intelligence IPOs?

If 2025 was the year of vibe coding and agentic systems, then 2026 is the year of artificial intelligence (AI) stock listings around the world.
If 2025 was the year of vibe coding and agentic systems, then 2026 is the year of artificial intelligence (AI) stock listings around the world.
Interestingly, the first pure-play large language model (LLM) stock to be listed anywhere in the world was of the Chinese company Knowledge Atlas, better known as Zhipu.ai, in January. The second, Minimax, also a Chinese company, listed a day later.
Interestingly, the first pure-play large language model (LLM) stock to be listed anywhere in the world was of the Chinese company Knowledge Atlas, better known as Zhipu.ai, in January. The second, Minimax, also a Chinese company, listed a day later.
Although both companies were reporting heavy losses, their share prices had surged by as much as 15 times and eight times, respectively, by their peaks in May. Together, they raised about $1.2 billion through their initial listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) and are now targeting an additional $2–4 billion through dual listings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star board.
The two companies differ in that Zhipu is heavily focused on enterprise and government applications within China, whereas Minimax has about 70% international revenues with a heavy multi-modal consumer emphasis.
In the US, three major companies have been in mega-IPO mode this year. The first of these is the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX.
The company’s recent S-1 filing revealed a revenue base of $18.7 billion for 2025, a price-to-sales ratio of 94 on trailing annual sales and 40 times on run-rate sales. The asking valuation was almost $1.8 trillion and the company sought to raise $75 billion. Its issue was more than fully subscribed last week and traded up nearly 20% on launch day.
It is made up of three divisions, a rocket company that sends reusable rockets to space, a satellite-based telecom utility called Starlink and xAI, an LLM startup that owns Grok.
OpenAI, which is a pure AI model company, is likely to follow soon with a listing that values the firm at nearly $1 trillion. Anthropic will bring in the rear, though also with a potential $1 trillion valuation or more. Both companies filed confidential S-1s after recent private fund-raising rounds.
Anthropic is expected to file a public prospectus first, but it will have to undergo additional vetting as a ‘public benefit corporation.’ OpenAI’s valuation is expected to be about 34 times run-rate revenue versus 21 times for Anthropic. The three companies together expect to raise about $200 billion.
The largest amounts raised by IPOs until recently were $29 billion by Saudi Aramco’s listing in 2019 and $25 billion by Alibaba’s in 2014. In any calendar year, the maximum raised has been $174 billion across as many as 1,000 IPOs in the US, back in 2021.
So, this year’s AI IPOs, if completed along expected lines, will dwarf all prior IPOs with the size of their capital raise. Such large raises within a short period will crowd out capital for other investments in primary as well as secondary markets
In addition to demand from institutions and retail investors, index funds will constitute a meaningful portion. The Nasdaq-100 index has slashed its ‘seasoning requirement’ for inclusion to just 15 trading days, waived its 10% free-float requirement and changed its market capitalization rules to include both listed and unlisted shares.
The S&P 500 index committee has maintained its profitability requirement and affirmed that it will not be making rule changes for these new listings. The S&P 500 index is therefore likely to incorporate these companies only many quarters later, when they become profitable.
The Financial Times estimates that based on the various index funds that are subject to changed rules, about $14 billion of SpaceX stock will need to be bought within the first few weeks of listing.
All of this pertains to AI software. There are many AI hardware stocks like Nvidia, Cerebras and Marvell that make chips for the AI industry and are already listed for public trading.
Watch out for news of yet-unlisted Chinese stocks like DeepSeek (owned by hedge fund Highflyer) and the Alibaba backed Moonshot AI (with its Kimi model). Some listed tech platforms in China like Baidu and Alibaba also have significant exposure to AI.
Mainstream Indian investors have no direct access to these stocks. Brokerage accounts opened abroad using the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) could have access in theory, but in practice orders are unlikely to be filled because bulk allocations are likely to go to US institutions and retail investors.
This means that the only those with exposure to an index like the Nasdaq-100 in their LRS portfolios are likely to gain access to these stocks, and that too indirectly.
Indian investors will not have any alternatives for quite some time to invest in AI model stocks in the local market either, since a pipeline of such listings looks many years away.
Some analysts argue that this is not of much consequence because such heavy investment is unlikely to see adequate long-term returns on capital. Others argue that exposure to cutting-edge industries must be blended with other more traditional and profitable stocks to keep portfolios up to date.
Of course, there is no guarantee that these stocks will go up on their market debut. While international diversification can be of great benefit to Indian investors, these IPOs come at a decidedly inconvenient time for India, given that the country’s balance of payments is under stress due to significantly reduced capital inflows.
This stress has led to a disproportionate decline in the exchange value of the Indian rupee, making these purchases that much more expensive in terms of the local currency.
P.S: “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end,” said Roman philosopher Seneca.
The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand