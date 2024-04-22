Beyond the FY24 downturn: Indian IT's roadmap for future growth
Summary
- Having navigated a tough FY24, India’s leading IT firms are aiming for a comeback. Key areas to watch include strategic shifts, new technology investments, and market expansions as they aim to foster significant growth in FY25
Fiscal year 2024 (FY24) marked a cyclical downturn and a transitional period for the IT services industry, characterized by sluggish growth. The three leading Indian IT companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro—reported modest results. According to their management commentaries, there appears to be no immediate improvement in demand.