Beyond the FY24 downturn: Indian IT's roadmap for future growth

Gartner also highlights that increased spending is expected in IT consulting, analytics, and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). In India, investment is likely to surge in areas such as device and equipment software, as well as data centre and hyperscaler (cloud services) sectors. There is potential for GenAI to enhance efficiency in internal processes. However, the exact timing of these advancements is uncertain, with much of the growth expected to occur in the second half of the year. Investors with substantial stakes in the IT sector should remain patient as the industry navigates this period of adjustment.