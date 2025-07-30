Devina Mehra: The Indian IT services model has finally begun to falter… or has it?
Mass layoffs by IT major TCS have caused a stir, with many speculating that the sector is in a doom spiral. But we mustn’t confuse layoffs with the health of the IT services business. These companies are adapting to an AI shift in a display of tech resilience.
Recently, there has been a tendency to classify the Indian information technology (IT) services sector as heading downhill. This is happening as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation reshape the global technological landscape. The data points cited are to do with lower employee intake, stagnating salaries and now, horror of horrors, layoffs.