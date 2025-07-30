Despite the resilience of Indian IT majors, there has been a big gap between what they could have achieved and what they did. This was an industry that generated huge amounts of cash and still did not put even a small slice of it into some basic research in areas that have arisen in importance over the last two decades. To give only one example, TCS, which generates over ₹50,000 crore of cash flow every year, spends only around ₹2,500 crore on R&D. The R&D spend of Indian IT companies is of the order of 0.5-l.1% of their revenues. Compare this with Microsoft spending 12-13% of its much higher revenue on research.