India’s IT sector is staring at a bleak winter: How long will it last?
Summary
- With weak revenue growth and full GenAI integration still a long way to go, Indian IT companies are focusing on operational efficiency and margins. Investors in this growth sector, though, are looking for a topline revival.
I see multiple risks for India’s large-cap information technology (IT) companies as we go into a historically seasonally-weak third quarter. The US presidential election adds to this year’s headwinds, as does geo-political uncertainty, sharp volatility in US bond and local equity markets, and unequal growth in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), the largest sector for most Indian IT service providers.