Indian IT service providers won’t have a breezy 2024
Summary
- They should ponder if they have adapted sufficiently to a fast-shifting technology landscape. The success of Accenture's Song unit has lessons for them.
As we enter earnings season, the street’s expectations from Indian information technology (IT) services firms such as Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Tech-Mahindra, TCS and Wipro are muted. Secular growth is on the wane and the companies have been talking about low visibility on top-line growth. Their share prices are off their peaks by between 10% and almost 40% as I write this. These firms spent much of the pandemic pushing up their labour costs by poaching each other’s mid-level staff, which led to a hiring bubble that has burst. Now, they are squabbling over senior employees moving from one to another. Rumour has it that “cease and desist" letters have been sent out and some of those who jumped ship have also received such missives.