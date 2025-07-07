Siddharth Pai: India’s IT firms have a unique opportunity in AI’s trust deficit
Indian IT majors needn’t be at the receiving end of an AI revolution. As trust in AI is a big global worry, the use of generative AI under human supervision can generate the assurances that clients need. Domestic software companies are well placed for this.
Indian IT services firms are confronting a challenge with AI set to decimate their computer programming work. But an interesting vacuum will be created by AI’s steady march into computer code: the AI trust crisis. In the words of my colleague Siddharth Shah, “The AI trust crisis is already here… And no one’s talking about the layer that will make or break enterprise deployments,".