Ajit Ranade: Faster justice can lift investment and speed up India's economy
Despite efficiency gains in case processing, India’s judiciary suffers from case backlogs, severe underfunding and chronic judicial vacancies. The urgency to upgrade India’s justice system to boost the economy has never been so pressing.
The issue of judicial reforms is hot again. There are many symptoms that point to their urgency. The first is case pendency. Indian high courts and district courts together had roughly 51 million pending matters as of January. About 12% had been stuck for over 10 years and nearly half the cases at both tiers were pending for more than three years. Another 82,000 cases were pending in the Supreme Court.