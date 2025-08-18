Top-priority case: The behaviour of lawyers versus the delivery of justice
Pradeep S. Mehta 4 min read 18 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
India needs reforms to restrain the dilatory tactics of lawyers from slowing judicial processes. We could learn from what other jurisdictions have done to ensure that justice is served speedily and efficiently.
India’s legal profession faces a behavioural crisis as lawyer strikes paralyse courts nationwide over trivial matters. This professional misconduct costs the nation ₹7,500 crore annually in lost productivity.
