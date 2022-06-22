Indian legislative processes need a framework for accountability5 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Formalized impact assessments before and after any law is enacted or scheme rolled out may help deliver superior outcomes
Afew weeks ago, Rahul Matthan’s ‘Ex Machina’ column in the Views section of this paper underscored the need to redesign the country’s pre-legislative consultation process. A key assumption in the piece was the genial nature of a government that could be expected to adhere to an ideal consultation process. However, as Milton Friedman put it, “The world runs on individuals pursuing their separate interests." This piece proposes a system of accountability in the law-making process itself that monitors the self-interested incentives of the government.