Indian legislative processes need a framework for accountability

A Litany of woes: The Seventeenth Lok Sabha has passed about 150 bills so far. As an approximation, 15 bills have been passed per session. But even as one may applaud such productivity, it has come at the cost of debate and deliberation, two core ideas of democracy that Parliament stands for. Let’s call this the ‘cost to democracy’. A few laws and conventions in our parliamentary system are the key perpetrators. The Executive is an integral part of the Legislature, and thus, when coupled with the anti-defection law, it assumes unfettered control over the Legislature. There were no problems with this arrangement in the era of coalition politics. But it begs us to rethink this system in the face of majority governments.