Cultivation challenge: India must liberate its farms, not just protect them
Goals of food price stability and agricultural efficiency could both be met if we go beyond tariff protection and give farm sector reforms another go. There’s no better way to improve this sector’s prospects.
As mango lovers in India would have noted, there was a glut this year. While premium varieties like Happus and Imam Pasand maintained their prices from prior years, ordinary mangoes like Totapuri plunged to their minimum support price (MSP) of ₹4 per kilogram.