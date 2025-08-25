Cultivation challenge: India must liberate its farms, not just protect them

It is in the context of a still-evolving agricultural market in India that a bilateral trade agreement between the US and India is being discussed. The Narendra Modi government is correct in not compromising on the agricultural sector, but this sacrifice would be in vain if we do not improve our yields and relieve our farm sector of middlemen. Our self-reliance in agriculture must come not from imposing high import duties, but by lowering and steadying prices through better yields and reduced frictional costs of matching demand with supply.