Mint Quick Edit | Indian manufacturing is losing instead of gaining due to quality control orders. They need review

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 14 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
The aim of quality control orders was well-intended—meant as a check to prevent sub-par products from being shipped to India. (Photo: Company Website)
Summary

The withdrawal of quality control orders on polyester and petrochemical imports is welcome but more such QCOs need to go to ease the availability of crucial inputs for our manufacturers. That will be in line with efforts to boost Indian manufacturing, especially amid the onslaught of US tariffs

The government has withdrawn quality control orders (QCOs) covering certain polyester and petrochemical products, effectively revoking mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification requirements.

Most of these products were imported and used as inputs in the manufacture of a variety of goods. With the certification no longer needed, their imports should get faster, helping cut production hurdles and costly delays.

This is a positive step, but several other products in a swathe of sectors still need to be freed from QCO coverage. In India, QCOs have spawned lately, covering over 750 products.

To be sure, their aim was well-intended—meant as a check to prevent sub-par products from being shipped to India. Over time, however, these have effectively acted as protectionist barriers. This has made it hard for Indian manufacturers to procure crucial inputs.

It may help, therefore, if the government reviews these QCOs. That may only aid its efforts to encourage domestic manufacturing. High US tariffs have already raised hardships for our businesses. Even if to a limited extent, removing an irritant will help them turn more competitive and ride out the difficulties.

