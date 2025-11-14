Most of these products were imported and used as inputs in the manufacture of a variety of goods. With the certification no longer needed, their imports should get faster, helping cut production hurdles and costly delays.

This is a positive step, but several other products in a swathe of sectors still need to be freed from QCO coverage. In India, QCOs have spawned lately, covering over 750 products.

To be sure, their aim was well-intended—meant as a check to prevent sub-par products from being shipped to India. Over time, however, these have effectively acted as protectionist barriers. This has made it hard for Indian manufacturers to procure crucial inputs.

It may help, therefore, if the government reviews these QCOs. That may only aid its efforts to encourage domestic manufacturing. High US tariffs have already raised hardships for our businesses. Even if to a limited extent, removing an irritant will help them turn more competitive and ride out the difficulties.