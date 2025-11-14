Mint Quick Edit | Indian manufacturing is losing instead of gaining due to quality control orders. They need review
Summary
The withdrawal of quality control orders on polyester and petrochemical imports is welcome but more such QCOs need to go to ease the availability of crucial inputs for our manufacturers. That will be in line with efforts to boost Indian manufacturing, especially amid the onslaught of US tariffs
The government has withdrawn quality control orders (QCOs) covering certain polyester and petrochemical products, effectively revoking mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification requirements.
