Opinion
Indian manufacturing must adapt to constant flux in a dynamic world
Summary
- To grab manufacturing opportunities and boost exports, India must adapt to shifts in global supply chains, even as it streamlines export processes, eases clearances and invests more in R&D.
The global economic landscape is becoming increasingly interlinked and dynamic. Despite multiple shifts, 2023 saw global merchandise exports worth over $24 trillion, an increase of 6% over 2019, demonstrating resilience in the face of disruptions.
