Indian manufacturing needs to grow beyond assembly

It is pertinent to note that India has the world’s second-largest mobile phone market. While there was already an explosion of mobile phone usage in cities over the past few years, it has grown exponentially in rural areas as well. Further, our market is poised to grow rapidly over the years. As this happens, demand for display units will soar. India also has the world’s third-largest automobile market, which too is among the world’s fastest-growing (if recent lockdown troubles are taken as temporary). As all new cars come with display screens that are integrated with information systems, this sector is also projected to generate a lot of demand for display units. There is also reasonably robust demand in India for TV sets, laptops and tablets. Add to it the work- and study-from-home routines ushered in by the pandemic that have boosted the market for laptops in the last year or so. All these sectors will be major sources of demand for display units. Also, there exists a lucrative export market, given that just four countries currently manufacture display fabrication units.