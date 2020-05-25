Indian men are entering the kitchen and they ain't asking for chai

Firstly, when jobs dry up, those who were finding it difficult to get them are at a disadvantage. Women who had taken career breaks on account of pregnancy, caregiving, etc. will face a bigger challenge in re-entering the workforce. The sticky floor phenomenon that keeps women in lower-level jobs and away from leadership roles might also worsen. Experienced and unemployed men will be in the market for cheap. And in already stressed balance sheets, will chief executive officers make room for inclusion? At a household level too, when resources are reduced, women are more likely to be left with inadequate food and nutrition. Women are 35% more likely than men to live in poverty, and therefore are more vulnerable. The economic impact of covid-19 will be higher on women than on men.