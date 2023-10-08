Indian monetary policy and the fine art of acting without acting
RBI may have effectively set the course for slightly higher credit costs without making changes in its benchmark policy rates
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wears many hats, but its role as a monetary authority has an outsized influence on the economy. Under that embodiment, it has a somewhat dilemmatic mandate —maintaining price stability while fostering growth—which often requires it to dissemble while communicating policy frameworks to markets. The art of central-bank speak essentially entails speaking a lot, but not saying much, and occasionally deploying sophistry to camouflage policy intent. The central bank’s latest monetary policy may have also used a visual trick: what you see is not what you get.